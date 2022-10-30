Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 47, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will face U Mumba on Saturday in match 47 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9. On that note, let's take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match prediction.

The Bengal Warriors defeated the reigning Pro Kabaddi League champions with a 30-35 scoreline. The Bengal Warriors will now attempt to maintain their momentum.

The Bengal Warriors are currently ranked fifth in the Pro Kabaddi League points table with 21 points after seven games.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will enter the match fresh off of a convincing 29-37 win over Gujarat Giants. U Mumba are currently ranked sixth in the Pro Kabaddi League points table with four victories out of seven games.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 47

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: WWLLW

U Mumba: WLWLW

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, Kiran Magar.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Neither side has been consistent enough, so it's uncertain which team will start as favorites. But since Girish Ernak has been in terrific form for Bengal, they can look to control Mumba's raiders. At the same time, Mumba's defense too has played well this season, so it won't be easy for Maninder and Company to score points easily.

Prediction: The match will end in a tie.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengal Warriors U Mumba 0 votes