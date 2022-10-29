Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi: Who will win today’s PKL match 45, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League PKL season 9 action continues as the Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi KC in match 45. On that note, let’s take a look at the match prediction for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi.

The Bengaluru Bulls have made miraculous comebacks in their last two games to bounce back, win one game and tie their most recent match. They played a 31-31 tie against the Patna Pirates courtesy of brilliance from Bharat and are looking stronger and stronger as the tournament progresses.

Delhi, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two games. The Bengal Warriors defeated them 35-30 and suddenly they are not looking invincible at all.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 45

Date & Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 7:30 pm

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: WWWLW

Dabang Delhi: LLWWW

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Squads, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, GB More, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Mayur Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, and Harmanjit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Monu, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Today PKL Match Prediction

In each of his last three games, Bharat has picked up a Super 10, with backups from secondary and tertiary raiders Vikas Khandola and Neeraj Narwal. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have fallen short in their last two games, falling to the Bengal Warriors by a score of five and Patna Pirates by a score of four, respectively. Momentum is with the Bulls.

Match Prediction: The Bulls to win the game.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi KC 0 votes