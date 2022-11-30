Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 110, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 110th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 30).

Both teams are fighting to dethrone Puneri Paltan from the top of the points table. The Pink Panthers are second with 12 wins and six losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, their rivals Bengaluru Bulls are just below their rivals in third position with 11 wins and six losses from as many games.

After back-to-back losses, the Bulls returned to winning ways by beating defending champions Dabang Delhi KC 52-49 in a nail-biter. They have a tough task ahead, as they face an in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are on a roll at the moment, as they have lost only once in five games. They're coming off a massive 48-28 win over Telugu Titans in their last game, and a win here will take them to the top of the points table.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 110

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: W-L-L-W-W

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W-W-L-W-W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls

Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Harmanjit Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Sahul Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Bharat single-handedly destroyed Dabang Delhi’s defense in their last game, notching up 23 points. He got brilliant support from captain Mahender Singh and Aman, with the defenders picking up four points apiece. The other defenders need to step up, as they face an in-form Arjun Deshwal next.

Deshwal was instrumental in the Pink Panthers's win against Telugu Titans in their last game, scoring an impressive 18 points. He got brilliant support from the defensive unit, as all the defenders were among the scorers, led by Ankush, who registered an impressive high five.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

