Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

On Sunday, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the 114th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Bulls have blown hot and cold this season as they sit fifth in the points table with nine wins, eight losses and two tied games. The Bulls have won only once in their last five games, including a 36-40 loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign. They are seventh in the points table with eight wins, eight losses and two tied games. The Panthers have won three of their last five matches, including a 34-41 defeat to UP Yoddha in their previous contest.

The Bulls beat the Panthers 38-31 earlier in the season. Both teams are in dire need of a win at the moment. While the Bulls will try to complete the season double over the Panthers, the inaugural PKL winners will look to avenge that defeat and enter the top six.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 114, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 13 February 2022, Sunday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat scored 12 raid points in the game against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Bharat also looked in good touch, as the youngster returned 11 raid points. Aman bagged four tackle points in defence. No changes are expected in their starting seven for this game.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal completed another Super-10 with 14 raid points against UP Yoddha. Meanwhile, Sahul Kumar was their best defender with four tackle points.

Nitin Rawal could replace Amit Nagar in their starting seven for this game.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Nagar/Nitin Rawal.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Bulls have a solid raiding duo in Pawan Sehrawat and Bharat. However, their defence hasn't been consistent this season. Their defenders need to be more disciplined to help them secure their place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers need more points from their third raider. Deepak Hooda has to elevate his game and support Arjun Deshwal more in attack.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this clash.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

