Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls  vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 36, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (23rd October). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls have had a solid run in the league so far. They currently sit 3rd in the points table with four wins and two losses after six matches. The Bulls have won both of their last two fixtures, including a 42-32 win over U Mumba in their previous fixture. The Bangalore-based franchise will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins by defeating the Pirates.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have endured a tough time in the league so far this season. They are placed 11th in the points table with one win, one tie, and four losses after six games. However, the Pirates registered their first win of the season by defeating Dabang Delhi 37-33 in their previous fixture. The Pirates will look to sail upward in the points table with back-to-back victories.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 36

Date & Time: Sunday, 23rd October 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: WWLLW

Patna Pirates: WLLLL

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, GB More, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Mayur Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, and Harmanjit Singh.

Patna Pirates: Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, and Sagar Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls have performed as a unit so far. While they haven’t been firing all cylinders, they have been clinical enough to churn out positive results.

At the same time, the Patna Pirates did a commendable job in their defense in their last game against the defending champions. Their attack has done a decent job but it was their defense that was letting them down. Whether they can produce such a performance consistently still remains to be seen.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

