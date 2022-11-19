Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 91, and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 91st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 20).

Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan have been the most consistent sides in the tournament and will battle it out to claim the top spot in the points table.

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed at the top of the points table with 10 wins and four losses from 15 games. Their rivals Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, are placed next to them with nine wins and four losses from 15 games.

The Bengaluru Bulls are on a roll at the moment as they are undefeated in their last four games, including a convincing 45-38 victory over the Gujarat Giants in their previous match. They will look to continue their winning streak as they face a competitive Pune side in their upcoming match.

Puneri Paltan are also having a great time in the tournament as they have lost only once in their previous four games. They are coming off back-to-back wins, including a massive 41-28 victory over the Haryana Steelers in their previous match. They will take on an in-form Bengaluru side and once again claim the top spot in the points table.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 91

Date & Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: WWWWL

Puneri Paltan: WWLWL

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Bharat was the star raider for the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match as he destroyed Gujarat’s defense to pick up 18 crucial points in the game. He got brilliant support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers, led by their skipper Mahender Singh, who picked up three points in the match.

As far as Pune are concerned, the star raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat were instrumental in their previous win against the Haryana Steelers as both raiders registered an impressive Super 10. Abinesh Nadarajan and Fazel Atrachali led the charge on defense with four and three points, respectively.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are the favorites to win this match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

