Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 70th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls have had a successful campaign so far this season and are placed in second spot on the points table. However, they have had a topsy turvy run in their last few games. The Bulls have managed to win only two of their last five matches, including back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

The Pune-based franchise, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign this time around. They have won only four of their 11 games and are in 11th position on the table.

The Paltan have had only two wins and three defeats in their last five games. They are coming off successive defeats against Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last two fixtures.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Match 70, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat picked up another Super 10 in their last game against the Bengal Warriors with 13 points. Chandran Ranjit also bagged eight raid points.

Saurabh Nandal continued his fine form in defense with four tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls will hope to put an end to their losing streak.

Probable Playing 7: Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit.

Puneri Paltan

The Paltan will be disappointed with their performance this season. In their last game, Vishwas was their leading raider with seven points. Nitin Tomar wasn't at his very best, scoring only three raid points.

Aslam Inamdar picked up four raid points while Sanket Sawant grabbed three tackle points. They need an all-round effort if they are to beat the Bulls.

Probable Playing 7: Nitin Tomar, Panjak Mohite, Vishwas, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls have been successful this season, constantly being in the top three slots. With the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, and Bharat, they have an able raiding unit.

Saurabh Nandal has led the defense well along with the likes of Mahender, Mohit, Aman and Amit. The Bulls will be eager to put behind a heartbreaking loss in their previous game.

The Pune franchise, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency all tournament. They will need the likes of Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite to fire. Nitin Tomar will also need to step up.

Bengaluru’s defense will be a hard one for them to crack. Vishal Bhardwaj has also looked off-color which has cost them many games.

Bengaluru Bulls will start the game as the favorites to win.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to beat Puneri Paltan.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

