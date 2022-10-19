Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 29, and telecast details

It's going to be another Southern derby in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 when Bengaluru Bulls face Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday in match 29. On that note, let's take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction.

The Bulls lost their last game against UP Yoddhas by 44-37. It was their second loss of the season in four games.

While the Thalaivas won their first game of the tournament against the Patna Pirates by 33-32, they trailed in that game for the most part but a spirited effort in the dying moments saw them clinch their first victory of the season.

The Bulls, on the other hand, struggled a bit against the Yoddhas so they will look to get back to winning ways.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 29

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: LLWW

Tamil Thalaivas: WLLT

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Rajnesh Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, and Harmanjit Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

TAM Team News

Pawan Singh Sehrawat is injured and will miss this encounter. There is no update on when he will be available to play again.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar/Himanshu Narwal, M Abhishek, Mohit, Visvanath V, Narender, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls have got a good all-round team and don't have any major concerns as all players are performing. They just need to be more disciplined and if they can strike the right balance they will be the favorites to win against their rivals.

Thalaivas, on the other hand, have struggled to find rhythm in their defense, while Narender has had to do the bulk of the raiding in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat. They got away against the Pirates as Himanshu had a terrific night but the question would be can Himanshu be trusted to act as a support raider to Narender.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are likely to win this game.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes