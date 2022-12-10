Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 130, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against U Mumba in the 130th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 10). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba match prediction.

Bangalore Bulls have already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as they are set to face Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator. They are currently third in the points table with 13 wins and seven losses from 21 games. The Bulls are coming off a convincing 57-44 win against Patna Pirates in their previous fixture.

However, U Mumba have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are currently placed in 10th position with nine wins and 12 losses from as many games. U Mumba are coming off a disappointing 41-24 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture and will be looking to end their campaign with a win.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 130

Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: W W L W L

U Mumba: L L L L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Sachin Narwal, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku(C), Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Rane, Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Bharat destroyed the Patna Pirates' defense in their previous fixture as the raider notched up 20 points in the game. He got brilliant support from Neeraj Narwal, who registered an impressive super 10 in the game. The defensive unit of the team combined well as all the defenders were among the scorers.

Nothing has gone U Mumba’s way this season. The team has struggled throughout the season to find their best playing 7 as no raider or defender has looked threatening this season. All the players failed miserably in their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi KC as the team lost the game by a massive 17-point margin.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are favorites to win this match

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

