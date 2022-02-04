Pro Kabaddi 2022: Best Playing 7 of Week 6

Despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble, Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued without any break last week. Fans have witnessed a total of 13 matches in the last seven days. The Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week also got underway.

There were some excellent performances from multiple players last week. Interestingly, the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal could not impress much.

All three star raiders missed out on this week's best playing seven. Even Maninder Singh did not receive a place. Without further ado, let's have a look at the best playing seven from Week 6 of PKL 2022.

Center - Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers recorded wins in both games they played last week. Lead raider Arjun Deshwal played an important role in the team's victories, scoring a total of 23 points.

Deshwal scored 17 raid points against Patna Pirates, powering his team to a 51-30 win. Later in the week, he scored six points against Dabang Delhi KC and supported Deepak Hooda perfectly.

Right Cover - Abhinesh Nadarajan, Puneri Paltan

Like Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan registered two wins in as many matches last week. Right cover defender Abhinesh Nadarajan played an important role in both wins, scoring a total of 10 tackle points.

Nadarajan bagged six tackle points against U Mumba, ensuring Puneri Paltan completed a double over the Season 2 winners. Before the game, he chipped in with four tackle points to help Paltan defeat UP Yoddha.

Left Cover - Manjeet Chhillar, Dabang Delhi KC

Veteran defender Manjeet Chhillar proved last week why he is still the best in the business. Playing for Dabang Delhi KC, Chhillar scored 11 tackle points in three matches.

He registered a match-winning High 5 against the Gujarat Giants. Later in the week, Chhillar missed out on another High 5 by just one tackle point against U Mumba.

Right In - Vijay, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC continue to be the No. 1 team in Pro Kabaddi 2022 despite Naveen Kumar's absence. The reason behind it is the consistency shown by the team's rising star Vijay.

Delhi played three matches last week, where Vijay scored 36 points. He recorded Super 10s against U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, while chipping in with eight points against Gujarat Giants.

Left In - Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar also played an integral role in Puneri Paltan's success last week. Inamdar contributed five touch points, four bonus points and three tackle points in Puneri Paltan's 44-38 win over UP Yoddha.

Later in the week, Inamdar scored seven raid points and a tackle point against U Mumba. His all-round brilliance has made him one of the top players in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Left Corner - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continued his fine form in PKL 8 last week. Playing in the left corner position, Chiyaneh scored six tackle points in Patna's win over Tamil Thalaivas.

He could not get going against Jaipur Pink Panthers, but the Iranian bounced back in style with a match-winning High 5 against UP Yoddha. Chiyaneh was adjudged the best defender of the match for his five tackle points.

Right Corner - Sagar, Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar is in the form of his life at Pro Kabaddi 2022. The right corner defender scored 21 tackle points in just three matches last week.

He bagged seven tackle points against Patna Pirates, but his team lost the match. Later in the week, Sagar recorded High 5s against Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, helping the Thalaivas register two crucial wins. He amassed nine tackle points against the Titans.

