Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 105, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the 105th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 27). On that note, let’s take a look at the Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction.

Both teams will look to win this game and climb up places in the points table. Dabang Delhi KC is currently placed fifth in the points table with nine wins and eight losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls currently sit in the third position with 10 wins and six losses from as many games.

The defending champions are back in form as they are currently undefeated in their previous three games, including a close 50-47 win over Gujarat Giants in their previous match. However, Dabang Delhi have a tough task ahead as they face a strong Bengaluru side in their upcoming match.

Bengaluru Bulls have now slipped to the third position after losing back-to-back games. They are coming off a disappointing 41-38 loss agaithe Bengalngal Warriors in their previous fixture. The team needs to get back to winning ways as they face a competitive Dabang Delhi in their upcoming match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 105

Date & Time: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: WWWLL

Bengaluru Bulls: LLWWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Dipak, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull.

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

The raiding trio of Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, and Vijay Malik were instrumental in their previous win against Gujarat Giants, scoring 12,11, and 11 points respectively. They received brilliant support from Sandeep Dhull as the defender picked up 4 crucial points in the game.

Bharat was the lone warrior for the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture against the Bengal Warriors as the raider registered an impressive super 10 in the game. However, he lacked support from all the other players and the team lost the game in a close contest. The defenders of the team need to step up as they in-form the Raiders of Dabang Delhi in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

ive Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

