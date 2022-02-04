Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

It will be a top-of-the-table clash as Dabang Delhi square off against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 93rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Delhi have managed to perform as per expectations so far this season as they sit at the top of the league standings with nine wins, five losses and two tied games. The Delhi-based franchise has won two of its last three matches, with a 30-36 loss coming against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous fixture.

The Bengaluru Bulls, at the same time, are not far behind their opponents. They sit second in the points table with nine wins, seven losses and one tied game so far. The Bulls have managed two wins and two losses in their last four matches, including a 31-26 win over UP Yoddha in their previous match.

The Bengaluru Bulls brushed aside Dabang Delhi 61-22 when the two sides met earlier this season. While the Bulls will be eager to repeat their performance and displace Delhi from the top, the Dabangs will be itching to avenge their defeat.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 93, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 4h February 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Vijay scored a total of 16 raid points in the last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Meanwhile, Joginder Narwal and Manjeet Chillar each managed two tackle points in defense.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls

In the previous match against UP Yoddha, Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points. Aman completed his High-5 in the defense with seven tackle points.

They are likely to remain unchanged as well.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Naveen has returned to action for Delhi but looked rusty against the Panthers. The coach subsequently substituted him before half-time after he failed to open his account. The young gun has to get back to his best if the Dabangs want to win against the Bulls. Moreover, their defense must tighten up and avoid unforced errors.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat needs more support in the raiding for the Bengaluru Bulls to stay consistent. While their defense shone brightly against the Yoddhas in the last game, Pawan didn't get ample support in the attack.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are likely to win this contest.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Dabang Delhi KC Bengaluru Bulls 1 votes so far