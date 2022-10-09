Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 11, and telecast details

The high-octane Kabaddi action will continue as Dabang Delhi KC will take on Gujarat Giants in Match 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (10 October). On that note, let’s take a look at the Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction.

Dabang Delhi made a winning start to their title defense by defeating U Mumba 41-27 in a one-sided affair. The Giants, on the other hand, played a nail-biting thriller against Tamil Thalaivas that ended up as a 31-31 tie. Dabang Delhi will now look to extend their winning run, while Gujarat Giants will try to open their account in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 11

Date & Time: Monday, 10th October 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: W

Gujarat Giants: T

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Monu and Vijay

Gujarat Giants: Sonu, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Reza Katoulinezhad won't be available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

GUJ Team News

Every player is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Prateek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi played like true Dabangs against U Mumba in their previous match. They looked threatening in both departments of attack and defense.

Gujarat Giants looked disconnected while defending against Tamil Thalaivas. They have an experienced attack, but they must sort out their woes in the defense.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are the favorites to win this fixture against Gujarat Giants.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

