Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 25, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will face their neighbors Haryana Steelers in the 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (October 17).

Dabang Delhi have made a dream start to the new season. They have been unstoppable so far as they sit at the top of the league standings with four wins in four matches. The defending champions dismantled Telugu Titans 46-26 in their previous fixture and will be keen to extend their perfect start.

The Haryana Steelers, too, have started decently as they are placed fourth in the points table with two wins and one loss after three matches. After winning their first two games, the Steelers lost their previous game 31-44 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have a tough challenge ahead of them, but the Steelers will look to win the bragging rights in the upcoming North Indian derby.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 25

Date & Time: Monday, October 17 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: WWWW

Haryana Steelers: LWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Ravi Kumar, Monu Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Krishan Dhull, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Lovepreet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, and Rakesh Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal (C)

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

The defending champions Dabang Delhi have performed as a complete unit so far. While their raiders are firing on all cylinders, their defense is also doing a terrific job.

The Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, failed to click in their last game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Meetu starred in the attacking department, but he didn’t get any help from the other raiders. Their defense also leaked points at the wrong time.

With Dabang Delhi looking unstoppable at the moment, they are heavily favored to win this game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

