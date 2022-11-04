Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 57, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 57th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 4).

Both Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers are struggling in the tournament. Delhi are placed fourth in the points table after five wins and as many losses from 10 games.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are positioned marginally below their rivals in fifth place with five victories and four losses from nine games. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways in this game.

Dabang Delhi KC lost the plot after an impressive start to the tournament. They are now on a five-game losing streak, including a 43-38 defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous fixture. The defending champions will be desperate to end their losing streak against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

After a strong start, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have also lost three games on the trot, including a 37-31 defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture. They will be eager to beat Delhi and enhance their chances for a top-three finish in the tournament.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

Date & Time: Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: LLLLL

Jaipur Pink Panthers: LLLWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Naveen Kumar was the star raider in Delhi’s previous match against Puneri Paltan, scoring 16 points in the match. He received much-needed support from another raider, Ashu Malik, who scored eight points. But the team's defense failed miserably and no one other than Ravi Kumar contributed much. Naveen will look to get some support from the defenders in the upcoming contest.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defense worked really well in their previous fixture against the Bengaluru Bulls as Sunil Kumar registered an impressive high-five. Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal was the lone warrior in the raiding department, scoring 10 points. Jaipur need other raiders to step up and contribute in the match against Dabang Delhi KC.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are expected to win this match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

