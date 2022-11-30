Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 111, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 111th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL 2022) on Wednesday, November 30. On that note, let’s take a look at the Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to reach the knockout stage of the competition. Dabang Delhi KC are currently placed sixth in the PKL points table with nine wins and as many losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are fifth with eight wins and seven losses from 18 games.

After winning three games on the trot, defending champions Dabang Delhi KC lost 52-49 against the Bengaluru Bulls in a close contest last time out. They need to recover from that loss and get back on the winning track as they face an in-form Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming match.

The Thalaivas are in red-hot form at the moment as they have lost only once in their previous five games. They picked up a close 42-39 win against Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture. The team will look to continue its winning streak when they face a competitive Dabang Delhi KC in their upcoming match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 111.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: L W W W L.

Tamil Thalaivas: W L W W T.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull.

TAM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Raiding duo Vijay Malik and Naveen Kumar were the star performers for Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture against Bengaluru Bulls. They scored an impressive 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Vishal led the charge for the defensive unit and registered a well-deserved high five in the game. However, they didn’t get much support from the other players as the team lost the game in a close contest.

The Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, are playing as a combined unit at the moment. Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar were instrumental in their previous win against Gujarat Giants, notching up 13 and 12 points respectively.

However, they lacked support from the defensive unit as all the defenders leaked too many points in the game. Regardless, form is on their side and the Thalaivas should edge this game.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

Poll : Who will win the match? Dabang Delhi KC Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes