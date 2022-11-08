Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Telegu Titans : Who will win today’s PKL match 67, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi will take on the Telugu Titans in match 67 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on November 8. On that note, let’s take a look at the match prediction for Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans.

Delhi, after a fantastic start to their season, has lost their way as they have lost their last six games. They were at the top of the points table, but right now they sit in the seventh position, having lost their last game against the Panthers by 45-40.

The Titans, on the other hand, are yet to get going in the tournament. Nothing much has changed since last season as they are at the bottom. They too lost their last game by 39-31 against Tamil Thalaivas.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhis: LLLLL

Telegu Titans: LLLLL

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telegu Titans Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Telegu Titans Probable 7

Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telegu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

Although both sides are in terrible form, Delhi have still been able to put up a fight against their opponents while the Titans have not even been able to do even that. Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik are doing the job in the raiding department for Delhi but their defense has been poor. The Titans have just been poor in all departments despite ample experience in the squad.

Match Prediction: Dabang Delhi to win the match.

Dabang Delhi vs Telegu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

