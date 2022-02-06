Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Expect fireworks when league leaders Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in the 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi have been the most consistent team in the tournament this season, as they sit atop the points table with nine wins, five losses and three tied games. Last season's finalists have lost once in their last four matches, including a nail-biting 36-36 stalemate in their previous fixture.

UP Yoddha, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency this season. They are sixth in the league standings with six wins, eight losses and three tied games. In their last outing, the Yoddhas snapped their four-game losing run with a 39-35 win over Telugu Titans.

Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha 37-33 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. While Delhi will try to complete their season double over the UP-based franchise, the Yoddhas will be itching to avenge their loss and climb up the points table with a win.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha, Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, Sunday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar returned to form with 13 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls. While Joginder Narwal bagged four tackle points in defence, Manjeet Chhillar and Sandeep Narwal added three tackle points apiece. No changes are expected in their starting seven for this game.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan, Ashu Malik.

UP Yoddha

While Surender Gill amassed 12 raid points in his last outing against the Telugu Titans, Shrikant Jadhav scored eight. Sumit was their best defender on the mat in defence, with three tackle points. The Yoddhas are likely to play with an unchanged starting seven in this game.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Naveen's Super-10 in the last game must have provided a sigh of relief to the team. However, Vijay had an off day at work, so the youngster has to quickly get back into the groove to boost Delhi's prospects in this game.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal had an off-game for UP. Moreover, Nitesh and Sumit are making plenty of unforced errors in defence. The Yoddhas' star defenders will have to do better if they want to topple Dabang Delhi.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi to win this clash.

