Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 83, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the 83rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 16). On that note, let’s take a look at the Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC are having a horrible season at the moment, as they have slipped to the ninth position with six wins and seven losses from 13 games. As far as UP Yoddhas are concerned, they currently sit fifth in the points table with six wins and five losses from 13 games.

After a bright start, nothing has gone Dabang Delhi’s way this season. They have won only once in their previous five matches, including a massive 57-32 loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous fixture. The defending champions have a tough task ahead as they face a strong UP side in their upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas are playing really well at the moment as they haven’t lost a single game in their previous four matches. They are coming off an impressive 41-30 win over Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. UP Yoddhas will look to continue their fine form as they face a depleted Dabang Delhi in their upcoming match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: L W L L L

UP Yoddhas: W W T T L

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar and Vijay.

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal and Babu Murugesan.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7s

DEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7s

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7s

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Gurdeep and Sumit.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Vijay Malik played brilliantly on his return against Jaipur Pink Panthers, as he scored 12 crucial points for his team. However, all the other players failed to make any impact in the match as Delhi lost the game by a massive 25-point margin. The team have a tough task ahead as they face the in-form duo of Surender and Pardeep in their upcoming game.

Surender Gill continued his good form in their previous fixture against UP Yoddhas as he notched up 13 crucial points. He got brilliant support from Sumit, as the defender registered an impressive high five. The team will look to get more support from other players in their upcoming match.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this match

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

