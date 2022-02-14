Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

With their 32-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas this past Saturday, Dabang Delhi KC have come close to qualifying for the playoffs. They now face UP Yoddha in an extremely crucial match for both teams. Lying in second spot in the points table, Delhi can strengthen their position with another win.

For UP Yoddha, though, this upcoming contest is a must-win one, especially after their 31-38 loss to Gujarat Giants on Sunday. At this critical stage of the league, every loss is costly and every win valuable. The Yoddha side can’t afford to drop any more points.

It won’t be easy for the UP team to recover from their loss in less than 24 hours. But they have no other option. This contest could well turn out to be a thrilling one.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, Match 117, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar’s performance has powered the Delhi side through the season. He was again in red-hot form against the Thalaivas, where he scored 13 points. However, for Delhi to be more effective, he will need the support of Neeraj Narwal and Sandeep Narwal.

Sandeep also has a role to play in defense. But in that department, Manjeet Chillar’s performance would be even more crucial. Thankfully for Delhi, Jeeva Kumar is another very capable tackler. The same can be said about the captain of the team, Joginder Narwal.

If Neeraj and Sandeep can add enough raiding points to their team’s total, the defense is more than capable of doing their job in stopping the other team’s raiders.

Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Krishan

UP Yoddha

Just when it mattered most, Pardeep Narwal regained his best form. The prolific raider had been disappointing this season until a few matches ago. Now, he is getting super-10s under his belt easily.

Unfortunately, Surender Gill didn’t prove as effective in the last game. Shrikant Jadhav also didn’t come to the party. If Surender and Shrikant don’t provide enough support, the regained form of Pardeep would not prove enough.

For the defenders, Ashu Singh’s high-5 against the Tamil Thalaivas was a big boost. Sumit also scored four points. Gurdeep earned a spot in the starting 7 after his good effort against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous game but failed to open his account. He may have to go back to the bench.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This is among the toughest matches to call this season. Both teams have match winners but some weaknesses too. It seems the battle of nerves will decide which team comes out on top. Pardeep's form is an ominous sign for Delhi. But Yoddhas, too, will have to be careful against the onset of the "Naveen Express."

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

