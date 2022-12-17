Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of award winners in PKL 9

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) is now done and dusted. Jaipur Pink Panthers made history in Mumbai by defeating Puneri Paltan 33-29 to capture their second PKL championship. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise became only the second team in the tournament's history after the Patna Pirates to win more than one season.

Eight years ago, Jaipur Pink Panthers won the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League at [email protected], Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai with a win against U Mumba in the final. On Saturday night, they defeated another Maharashtra-based franchise at the same venue to win their second title.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 started back on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The league stage of the tournament took place across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, with the final league game taking place on December 10.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi KC emerged as the top six teams of the league round. The playoffs round began on December 13 in Mumbai. Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru, and Tamil Thalaivas qualified for the semifinals, with Jaipur and Pune making it to the final.

In a nail-biting clash in the PKL 9 final, the Jaipur Pink Panthers got the better of Puneri Paltan by four points. Captain Sunil Kumar led his team from the front on the big night as he scored six points for the Pink Panthers.

After the final match ended, the Pro Kabaddi 2022 organizers conducted the presentation ceremony, where the top performers of the tournament received their rewards. Here is the complete list of the award winners:

Full list of Pro Kabaddi 2022 awards

Best Raider of the Season: Bharat Hooda, Bengaluru Bulls (279 raid points).

Best Defender of the Season: Ankush Rathee, Jaipur Pink Panthers (89 tackle points).

Best New Young Player of the Season: Narender Hoshiyar, Tamil Thalaivas (243 raid points).

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur Pink Panthers (296 raid points).

Poll : 0 votes