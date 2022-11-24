Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 98, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against Dabang Delhi KC in the 98th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 25). On that note, let’s take a look at the Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC match prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to make it to the knockout round of the competition. Gujarat Giants currently sit 11th in the points table with five wins and nine losses from 15 games. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are currently placed in the eighth position with eight wins and as many losses from 16 games.

Gujarat Giants are now on a four-game losing streak, including a disappointing 35-31 loss against UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. Gujarat Giants will look to get back to winning ways as every loss from here will minimize their chances of making it to the next round of the competition.

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have picked up pace at just the right time this season. They have now won back-to-back games, including a convincing 42-30 win over Haryana Steelers in their previous match. They will look to continue their winning streak against a depleted Gujarat Giants in their upcoming match.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 98

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LLLLW

Dabang Delhi KC: WWLLW

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants team.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Shankar Gadai, and Rinku Narwal.

DEL Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Dabang Delhi KC team.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Dipak, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Amit Hooda, and Sandeep Dhull.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Parteek Dahiya was the star raider for Gujarat Giants in their previous match against UP Yodhaas, as the raider registered an impressive super 10 in the game. However, no other raider or defender looked threatening, and the team lost the game in a close contest. All the players on the team need to step up in their upcoming games.

The star raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik were instrumental in their previous win against Haryana Steelers, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. They got brilliant support from the defensive unit, as all the defenders were among the scorers in the game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are expected to win this fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

