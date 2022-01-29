Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Dabang Delhi are second in the points table of the ongoing eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). However, some issues have cropped up for the team as they have lost their last two matches. Their last game was especially difficult as the Delhi team suffered a comprehensive 25-42 defeat to Puneri Paltan.

The Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi’s next opponents, haven’t played a match since snatching a victory from the Tamil Thalaivas in a very close game on January 20. The 37-35 win would have been a huge morale-booster for the Gujarat side that is currently in the 11th position.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, Match 81, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Things are looking up for Gujarat after their last match. Still, a lot of work remains as they are second from the bottom in the points table. The victory over Tamil Thalaivas saw a brilliant performance from their defense.

Captain Sunil Kumar led from the front with a high-five. The defense managed to hold their nerve and take the game away from the Thalaivas. The only disappointment was Iranian Soleiman Pahlevani who seemed out of depth. He may get replaced in the starting line-up for the match against Dabang Delhi.

Pardeep Kumar scored four touchpoints after coming in as a substitute. He may start as a key raider alongside Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, and Rakesh.

Probable Starting 7: Rakesh, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi

The team representing Delhi suffered a big failure from their raiding party in the last match. Against Paltan, Vijay managed eight points but was underwhelming. Ashu Malik was able to secure only two points while Neeraj Narwal had to settle for six.

Sandeep Narwal is the ace in Delhi’s pack with his all-round ability. More would be expected, though, from captain Manjeet Chillar. Defender Jeeva Kumar didn’t play the last game but may make a comeback in this contest.

Probable Starting 7: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The game can go either way. A slightly struggling Delhi team with an uncertain raiding party against a good defensive unit in Gujarat. It seems that the victory of Thalaivas may have given the Giants a huge lift. But they have to show that they can be consistent.

Still, the Gujarat team looks to be the better side at the moment and it won’t be any surprise if they get the better of Dabang Delhi in this game.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants win by a narrow margin

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi KC 1 votes so far