Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 128, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 128th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (December 9).

Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 15 wins and six losses from 21 games. The Sunil Kumar-led side have directly qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

They are coming off a massive 44-30 win over the Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture and will look to continue their sterling form.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are currently placed eighth in the points table with nine wins and 11 losses.

The Giants are coming off a convincing 44-30 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. They will be looking to give their best and end the tournament with a win.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 128

Date & Time: Friday, December 9, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LWWWW

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WWWWW

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Prateek Dahiya was the star for the Gujarat Giants in their previous win against the Telugu Titans as the star raider notched up 17 points in the game. He received brilliant support from defender Rinku, who registered an impressive high five in the game. They will need to get more support from other players if they wish to take down a strong Jaipur side in their upcoming match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are playing as a combined unit at the moment. The defenders of the team were unstoppable in their previous fixture against the Haryana Steelers.

Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS and Sunil Kumar were all among the scorers as they picked up six, five and three points, respectively. V Ajith Kumar led the raiding department of the team, scoring an impressive 13 points in the game.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win this match? Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 votes