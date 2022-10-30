Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 50, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 50th game of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday (October 31).

After a slow start, the Giants have picked up pace, as they sit sixth in the points table with four wins, one tie, and three losses after eight games. The Giants have won three of their last four games, including a 30-19 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous game.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have had a difficult campaign, sitting tenth in the points table with two wins, two tied games, and four losses after eight games. However, they're unbeaten in their last three outings, including a 34-29 victory over UP Yoddhas in their last game.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 50

Date & Time: Monday, October 31, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: W-L-W-W-L

Patna Pirates: W-T-W-L-L

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants

Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

Patna Pirates

Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit Gulia, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dhaiya, Prashanth Kumar (C), Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

The Giants delivered a team performance against the Titans in their last game. While their raiders were efficient to bring points in attack, their defenders didn’t allow the opposition to get away.

Meanwhile, the Pirates’ raiders have performed brilliantly, but their defence shone in the previous game against the Yoddhas.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

