Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

Both Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates registered morale-boosting wins in their respective last matches. While the Giants comprehensively defeated the Bengal Warriors 34-25, the Pirates got the better of UP Yoddha 37-35.

Patna are currently safely ensconced in the top three of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight points table. Gujarat are well below – second from the bottom – despite having won their last two matches.

When these two teams collide in the 94th match of the tournament, the more desperate among the competitors would be the Giants.

Patna are well ahead of the team in fourth position but the Giants need a string of victories to have any chance of getting into the top six from here on.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 94, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 4, 2022, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

The Giants witnessed a rare all-round showing by their team in the match against the Bengal Warriors. Their defense performed superbly and neutralized Maninder Singh, while the raiders also had a good day out.

Ajay Kumar was really impressive with nine points in the match. He got good support from Pardeep Kumar, who managed six touchpoints.

The surprise package among the defenders was Hadi Oshtorak, who came off the bench to score four tackle points. Parvesh Bhainswal also left his mark on the game with three points. Oshtorak might get to start in this match.

The other person who wasn't part of the starting seven but made a mark in the game against the Warriors was raider Rakesh. He managed four points – a valuable contribution.

It will be interesting to see whether he and Oshtorak are brought into the starting seven.

Probable Starting 7: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak

Patna Pirates

The biggest question looming over the Pirates is regarding Monu Goyat's place in the team. He was kept on the bench for the entire last game.

The coach of the team – Ram Mehar Singh – revealed that he was carrying a minor injury and they didn't want to risk him.

But he wasn't missed as Sachin Tanwar took the limelight with his 12-point performance. Captain Prashanth Kumar Rai didn't do badly either – with five points. Guman Singh was underwhelming but may get another chance if Monu continues to be rested.

Patna's defense worked really well against UP. Mohammadreza Shadloui’s high-5 was the highlight but Sajin C also did his bit. Few changes are likely in this department.

Probable Starting 7: Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Despite the huge gulf between the sides in the points table, Gujarat Giants have the requisite skills and ability to beat the Pirates. Patna have been inconsistent in their performances over the last few matches.

It won't be surprising if Gujarat exploits this and springs a surprise on the 2017 season champions.

Prediction: Narrow win for Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

