Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 18, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, October 14. On that note, Let’s take a look at the Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction.

Gujarat Giants haven’t had the best of starts to their new season as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with one tie and one loss in two matches.

After playing a tie in their opening game, the Giants lost their second game to Dabang Delhi 33-53. They will be eager to notch up their first win of the season on Friday.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, sit ninth in the points table with one tie and one defeat after their respective two matches. They shared the spoils in their opening game followed by a 39-41 defeat to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous encounter.

The Paltan have looked good so far and would now want to translate their performances into a win.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 18

Date & Time: Friday, October 14, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LT

Puneri Paltan: LT

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, and Manuj.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, and Govind Gurjar.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

All players are available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh/Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, and Rinku Narwal.

PUN Team News

The Iranian duo of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde/Balasaheb Jadhav, Alankar Patil/Gaurav Khatri, and Fazel Atrachali (C).

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Nothing has worked for the Gujarat Giants so far. They have failed in the defense and attack simultaneously. Their main raider Rakesh has been the only bright spot for them and the Giants will have to improve massively to notch up their first win of the season.

With the return of Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Puneri Paltan are looking threatening. While Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been scoring points in the attack, Fazel Atrachali will improve their defense instantly.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this match.

