Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will take on Puneri Paltan in the 118th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 on Monday in Bengaluru.

Three wins in their last four games have given the Giants a chance of making it to the playoffs of the competition. Their 38-31 win against UP Yoddha was an impressive one.

However, the next challenge for the Gujarat side won’t be any easier – Puneri Paltan. The Maharashtra-based side are also in good form. They have four of their last five games. Their 51-31 win over Telugu Titans in their last match was especially emphatic.

A look at the points table would reveal why this match is so crucial. Gujarat are in sixth position in the points standings, while Pune are in eighth. However, the two teams are separated by just two points as the race for the playoffs heats up.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, Match 118, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat have a good defence, but they also have a brilliant raider in Ajay Kumar. Though he scored six points against Yoddha, he looked capable of much more. Along with Rakesh and Mahendra Rajput, Kumar has been a part of the troika that has scored raid points for the team.

However, there was another star who emerged in the last game. Pardeep Kumar came from the bench, and scored five touch points. Since Rajput had an off day, Kumar could replace him in the starting 7 against the Paltan.

Probable Starting 7: Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti, Hadi Oshtorak.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat form one of the most deadly duos of raiders this season. Both scored super-10s against the Titans. With the two in good form, the team can turn their attention to optimising their defensive resources.

Even there, the Paltan have men in form. Sombir and Vishal Bharadwaj scored six points apiece in their last game. Of course, it was against a weak Telugu Titans team without their main raider Rajnish. Nevertheless, it was a good effort. It’s unlikely the team would look to change a composition that is working well.

Probable Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Despite the proximity of the two teams in the points table, one has to back the Paltan in this clash. That is because of the strength of their raiding party. Gujarat have a capable defence, but it would take some doing to stop both Inamdar and Goyat from running away with the game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

