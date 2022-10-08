Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 5, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. The match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8.

Both teams will be looking to register their first win of the tournament. Now, let's take a look at the Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 5

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 8.30 pm

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Season Record

Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 10

Lost - 8

Tie - 4

Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 5

Lost - 11

Tie - 6

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

All Gujarat Giants players are available for selection.

Gujarat Giants KC Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, and Shankar Gadai.

TAM Team News

All Tamil Thalaivas players are available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas are looking like a very dangerous side this season with the presence of their star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants also have some exciting names in their squad. So a nail-biting affair is expected between the two teams.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are the favorites to beat Gujarat Giants in this match.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants 0 votes