Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 40, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against U Mumba in match 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 today (October 26). On that note, let's take a look at the match prediction for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba.

Gujarat Giants are currently fifth in the points table courtesy of their win in the last game where they defeated the Haryana Steelers 42-38. However, U Mumba, after a good start to the season, have struggled a bit in their last couple of games. They lost their last game against the Bengaluru Bulls by a margin of 42-32 after leading the game for the most part. They are currently in the ninth position on the position table.

The Giants will hope to win this game and solidify their position in the top 6 while Mumba will hope to get back to winning ways as a win here will help them get closer to the top 6.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 40

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: WWLWL

U Mumba: LWLWW

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Sonu Singh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, and Manuj.

U Mumba: Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Guman Singh, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, and Satywan.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola.

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit/Kiran Magar.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have found their rhythm at the right time in the tournament. Chandran Ranjith and HS Rakesh are in top form as far as raiding is concerned, while their defense too has displayed moments of brilliance. They are the favorites for the game.

U Mumba's defense has been good this season but it is in the raiding department where they have struggled. They would really hope that Guman and Ashish step up big time.

Match Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the game.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

