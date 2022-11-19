Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 90, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 90th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 20). On that note, let’s take a look at the Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction.

Both teams are facing a tough time in the tournament and every loss from here will bring them closer to being knocked out. Haryana Steelers currently sit 10th in the points table with five wins and eight losses from 15 games. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC is currently placed eighth in the points table with seven wins and eight losses from 15 games.

Haryana Steelers have lost their way as they have won only once in their previous five matches. They are coming off a massive 41-28 loss against Puneri Paltan in their previous match. They need to get back on track as they face the defending champions in their upcoming match.

After back-to-back losses, the defending champions finally managed to register a hard-fought 30-27 victory over Patna Pirates in their previous match. They need to take the winning momentum out of this match, as their chances of defending the title are looking very less at the moment.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 90

Date & Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: LWLLL

Dabang Delhi KC: WLLWL

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar and Vijay.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Joginder Narwal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, and Amirhossein Bastami

DEL Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Dabang Delhi KC team.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Dipak, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Vishal and Amit Hooda were instrumental in Dabang Delhi’s previous victory against Patna Pirates, as both defenders registered an impressive high-five in the game. They got brilliant support from Vijay Malik, as the raider picked up 7 points in the game. However, the team needs their skipper Naveen Kumar to get back to form in upcoming matches.

K Prapanjan was the only positive for the Haryana Steelers in their previous game against Puneri Paltan, as the raider picked up 8 crucial points for his team. All the other players failed to make an impact in the game as the team lost by a massive 13-point margin. The team needs to play as a combined unit in upcoming matches.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi KC 0 votes