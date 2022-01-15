Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC will face off in Match 55 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

For Delhi, this match is about overcoming the humiliating 22-61 loss they suffered at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers fared a little better in their previous match as they managed to play out a 36-36 draw against UP Yoddha. The Steelers will be hoping to register a win against a struggling Delhi team and move up the table.

Going by the current standings in the PKL points table, the Dabang Delhi KC are currently third in the points table with five wins, two losses and two ties from the nine matches played so far.

The Steelers are eighth in the points table with three wins, four losses and two tied matches.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Match 55, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

The Steelers are unlikely to tinker with their starting seven from their previous match. All eyes will be on skipper Vikash Kandola, who played well in the previous match, scoring 17 points.

Kandola was well supported by Meetu, who scored six points while raiding. Surender Nada and Jaideep will be the ones to watch out for in the defense after a splendid performance in their last match.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Ankit/ Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Surender Nada

Dabang Delhi KC

With Naveen Kumar missing from the lineup in the previous match, the Delhi team struggled in the raiding department. The defense also looked out of sorts and will look to get their act together to snap out of their two-match losing streak.

Ashu Malik and Vijay showed promise in the previous match but experienced raider Ajay Thakur will have to step up if Naveen Kumar does not find a place in the team for the second consecutive match. Defensive duties will be shared between Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, and Sandeep Narwal.

Probable Playing 7: Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur/ Vijay, Ashu Malik

Today's PKL Match prediction

Going by the current form, the Haryana Steelers and Delhi very much look at par on paper. Both teams have a good lineup but the Delhi team holds a slight advantage on paper, considering the amount of bulk experience in their lineup.

Prediction: Delhi are expected to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi KC 1 votes so far