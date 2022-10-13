Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 17, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will go head-to-head against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 17th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (October 14).

The Haryana Steelers have made a solid start this season as they sit third in the points table with two wins in two matches. The Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 in their previous fixture and will look to extend their winning run to maintain their perfect start.

Jaipur Pink Panthers currently sit sixth in the points table with one win and one loss after two matches. After losing their opening game of the season, they bounced back by defeating the Patna Pirates 35-30 in their previous game. The Pink Panthers will now be looking to build some momentum with back-to-back victories.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 17

Date & Time: Friday, October 14 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: WW

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WL

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

Iranian internationals Amirhossein Bastami and Mohammad Maghsoudlou are available for this game.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Rakesh Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Monu, Joginder Narwal (C)

JAI Team News

Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers have made a winning start to the season, but they are still far from perfect. Their win in the last game against Tamil Thalaivas was pretty convincing, and they will have to improve massively to keep their winning run intact.

For the Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal produced a one-man show in the previous game against the Patna Pirates. However, V Ajith and Rahul Chaudhari will have to lift their game to assist Deshwal in the attack. Meanwhile, the Panthers have been decent in the defense so far.

Prediction: It could be a very close contest, but the Haryana Steelers are expected to edge out the Jaipur Pink Panthers in this game.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

