Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 100, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers will be up against Patna Pirates in the 100th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 25).

Both teams are struggling at the moment. The Steelers are tenth with five wins and nine losses from 16 games. Meanwhile, the Pirates are seventh with seven wins and six losses from 16 matches.

The Steelers are having a tough time in the tournament, winning only once in their last five. They are coming off a shock 42-30 defeat against the defending champions in their previous fixture. The Steelers have a tough task against three-time champions Patna Pirates now.

The Pirates are struggling for consistency, winning only twice in their last five games, including a nail-biting 36-35 victory over Telugu Titans in their last fixture. They need to step up to make the next round of the competition.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 100

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: L-L-W-L-L

Patna Pirates: W-L-T-L-W

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers

Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

HAR Team News

No injury concerns

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Sunny Sehrawat, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami

PAT Team News

No injury concerns

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

K Prapanjan was brilliant in his previous outing against Dabang Delhi KC, scoring an impressive nine points. However, the defenders failed miserably against an in-form duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik.

Sachin destroyed the Titans defense single-handedly in his last game, as the raider notched up 14 points. He was supported brilliantly by Monu and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, with the two defenders picking up four points apiece.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

