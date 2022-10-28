Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 43, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will be up against the Puneri Paltan in Match 43 of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday, October 28. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall will host this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the match prediction for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan.

The Haryana Steelers have been a bit unlucky this season as they have lost games in the last 20-30 seconds on at least a couple of occasions. They are currently eighth in the points table and enter this game having won their last game.

The Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, have had a good start to the tournament and are currently fourth in the points table. They beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in their last game and will be high on confidence.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 43.

Date & Time: Friday, October 28, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: WLLLL.

Puneri Paltan: WWWWL.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Puneri Paltan: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, D Mahendra Prasad, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, and Govind Gurjar.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection with no major injury updates.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection with no major injury updates.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Today Match Prediction

Manjeet started PKL 9 on a brilliant note for the Haryana Steelers but has not been at his best since then. Meanwhile, Aslam Inamdar has found his rhythm for the Puneri Paltan as the tournament has progressed. Fazel Atrachali is also in fine form, which makes the Paltan the favorites to win the game.

Match Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win this game.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

