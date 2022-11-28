Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 109, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers will square off against U Mumba in the 109th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 29). On that note, let’s take a look at the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to secure a place in the knockout round of the competition. Haryana Steelers are currently in the 10th position with six wins and nine losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, U Mumba are in eighth place with nine wins and eight losses from as many games.

After losing three games on the trot, Haryana Steelers finally managed to secure a convincing 33-23 victory over three-time champions Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. They need to keep this momentum going if they wish to make it to the next round of the competition.

After back-to-back losses, U Mumba returned to winning ways as they defeated Bengal Warriors 49-41 in their previous fixture. They need to get back on track as every loss from here will minimize their chances of making it to the knockout round of the competition.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 109

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: W L L L W

U Mumba: W L L W L

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns for this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7s

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami.

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns for this match.

U Mumba Probable 7s

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Mohit, and Jai Bhagwan.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

The star raiding duo of Manjeet and Meetu were instrumental in the side's previous win against Patna Pirates, scoring an impressive 10 and 8 points, respectively.

However, the duo lacked support from the defensive unit as the defenders leaked too many points in the game. The defenders of the team need to step up their game in their upcoming match.

U Mumba played as a combined unit in their previous fixture. Guman Singh and Ashish destroyed Bengal Warrior’s defense as the raiders notched up 14 and 13 points, respectively. They were supported well by Rinku and Mohit Khaler, who combined well and picked up 5 and 3 points, respectively.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers U Mumba 0 votes