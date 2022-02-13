Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

As the race to the playoffs heats up, the Haryana Steelers will meet U Mumba in the 113th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Haryana Steelers have had a decent run as they sit third in the points table with nine wins, seven losses and three tied games. The Steelers have won three of their last four matches, including a 27-45 loss to Puneri Paltan in the previous fixture.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have been consistently inconsistent this season. They sit sixth in the league standings with seven wins, six losses and five tied games.

The Mumbai-based franchise has won two of its last five matches, including a 37-27 win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the previous match.

Both teams shared the spoils 24-24 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. U Mumba will be looking to notch-up back-to-back wins to assert their position among the top six.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers will look to stay in the hunt for the top-two spot with a vital win.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 113, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

While Vinay scored six raid points, Vikash Kandola and Ashish scored five raid points each in their last match against Puneri Paltan.

However, they were underwhelming in defense as Ashish was their best defender with three tackle points. Rohit Gulia is likely to replace Akshay in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Akshay/Rohit Gulia

U Mumba

V Ajith scored nine raid points, while Abhishek Singh added eight raid points in the last match against the Bengal Warriors. Sultan Fazel Atrachali completed his High-5 with a massive tally of eight tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Shivam, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers had an off day at work in the previous match as their whole defense managed only a total of six points. U Mumba have a strong raid unit, and the Steelers must tighten up their defense if they want to challenge for the top-two spot.

At the same time, U Mumba's defense got some momentum back in the previous match. Fazel Atrachali and Rinku breathed fire while their raiding duo went for their usual business.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this contest.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Checkout the latest Pro Kabaddi scores & the updated PKL 2022 points table here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers U Mumba 0 votes so far