Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 48, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the 48th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (October 30). On that note, let’s take a look at the match prediction for the game.

The Pink Panthers are fourth in the points table with five wins and three losses after eight games. After a strong start, they have lost their last two outings. The Pink Panthers are coming off a 38-27 loss to Tamil Thalaivas 27-38,

The Bulls, meanwhile, are marching ahead strongly. They're atop the standings with five wins, one tie, and two losses after eight games. The Bulls are on a four-game unbeaten run, including a 47-43 win over Dabang Delhi in their last outing.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 48

Date & Time: Sunday, October 30, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L-L-W-W-W

Bengaluru Bulls: W-T-W-W-L

Squads PKL 2022

Pink Panthers

Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Bulls

Mayur Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, GB More, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, and Harmanjit Singh

Probable Playing 7s

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

PKL Match Prediction

The Pink Panthers have been failing in the raiding department in the last few games. They're also lagging a bit in the defensive department.

Meanwhile, everything is working for the Bulls. They are firing all cylinders in attack, while their defence is also doing a decent job.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win

Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

