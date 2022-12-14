Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Semi Final 1, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against the Bengaluru Bulls in Semi-Final 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday (December 15).

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been in red-hot form this season as they haven’t lost a single game in their last five outings. They finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 15 wins and six losses from 22 games. The Sunil Kumar-led side will look to continue their undefeated streak in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls destroyed defending champions Dabang Delhi KC 56-24 in the first Eliminator to earn a spot in the semi-finals. The Mahender Singh-led team has a tough task ahead as it gears up to face the table-toppers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi Final 1

Date & Time: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: TWWWW

Bengaluru Bulls: WLWWL

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers have played as a combined unit throughout the tournament. Arjun Deshwal single-handedly led the team's raiding department, ending up being the top raider of the season with an impressive 286 raid points from 22 games. Meanwhile, Ankush stood up in defense and is now the second-best defender of the season, having scored an impressive 81 tackle points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' star raiding duo of Bharat and Vikash Kandola destroyed Dabang Delhi KC’s defense in the first Eliminator, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. They got brilliant support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers, including Ponparthiban Subramanian and Saurabh Nandal, who scored seven and five crucial points for their team.

However, given the form that the Pink Panthers have been throughout the season, it might be difficult for the Bulls to stop them.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are the favorites to win this match.

