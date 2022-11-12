Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 75, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 75th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 12).

The Panthers are third in the points table with seven wins and five losses. Meanwhile, Delhi snapped their five-match winless streak against the Telugu Titans. They are sixth in the standings with six wins and as many losses.

After back-to-back wins, the Pink Panthers lost 37-30 against three-time champions Patna Pirates in their last outing. They now have a tough task ahead against the star duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar.

Meanwhile, Delhi are coming off an impressive 40-33 win over Telugu Titans. They will look to get continue their winning run against a strong Jaipur side.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

Date & Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L-W-W-L-L

Dabang Delhi KC: W-L-L-L-L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhary, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Arjun Deshwal and Ankush were the lone warriors for the Pink Panthers in their last game, scoring 13 and 6 points respectively. The other players will also need to step up against the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Delhi were impressive against the Titans in their last game. Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar once again led the team with 12 and nine points respectively. Vishal supported their raiders and notched up an impressive high five. They will need more of the same here as well.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

