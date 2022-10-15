Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 19, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Giants in the 19th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (October 15).

After losing their opening game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have notched up back-to-back wins as they now sit in second place in the points table with two wins and a single loss after three matches. The Panthers defeated the Haryana Steelers 44-31 in their previous game and will now be eyeing a hat-trick of wins.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are seventh in the points table with one win, one loss, and one tied game after three matches. They defeated Puneri Paltan 47-37 in their previous game to earn their first win of the season. The Giants will now look to build on the win by stitching a winning streak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 19

Date & Time: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W L

Gujarat Giants: W L T

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Nitin Panwar, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Gujarat Giants: Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, and Manuj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Rahul Chaudhari’s performance was the biggest positive for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game against the Haryana Steelers. If he can produce such performances consistently alongside Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar, the Pink Panthers will be tough to stop in the upcoming games.

It was a complete team performance from Gujarat Giants against Puneri Paltan. However, Rakesh still needs some support from the raiding department.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to defeat Gujarat Giants in a closely-fought game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

