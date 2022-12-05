Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 121, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Haryana Steelers in the 121st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (December 5).

Jaipur Pink Panthers are comfortably sitting in top spot in the points table with 14 wins and six defeats to their name. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers find themselves in seventh spot with eight wins, nine losses, and two ties.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a four-game winning streak with the most recent one being a huge 57-31 victory over the Bengal Warriors. Having already made it to the knockout stage, they will aim to carry on their winning momentum and continue their form.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers have also performed brilliantly in their recent games as they are coming into this match on the back of three consecutive victories. They defeated the Bengal Warriors 32-26 in their last game and will be aiming to continue their momentum in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 121

Date & Time: Monday, December 5, 2022

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L W W W W

Haryana Steelers: L L W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Hooda, Nitin Rawal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

There is no doubt that Jaipur Pink Panthers start as favorites to win this game against the Steelers. However, we cannot guarantee that given the uncertainty of Kabaddi. Jaipur have ticked all the boxes this season and Haryana will have to fight out their nerves in order to over come the Panthers.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

