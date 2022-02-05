Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will cross swords with the Haryana Steelers in the 97th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth in the table with seven wins, six defeats and two tied games from fifteen appearances, claiming 45 points. The Pink Panthers won both their previous two outings, beating top teams like Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates. After two defeats and a tie, they have done well to come back strong.

The Haryana Steelers registered a crushing 17-point win over the Bengal Warriors in their previous outing. They have three wins from their last five games. Haryana are fourth in the table with seven wins, six defeats and three tied games from sixteen matches, gathering 48 points.

With both teams looking to consolidate their spots in the top six, this promises to be an exciting match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 97, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the star of the show for Jaipur in their last game, picking up 11 raid points and one tackle point. Arjun Deshwal (six raid points) and Sachin Narwal (four raid points) provided ample support. The defense put up a fine all-round show as well. Nitin Rawal picked up two tackle points while Sandeep Dhull and Shaul Kumar claimed three tackle points each.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana crushed Bengal Warriors in their previous game. Vikash was their key performer with a super 10 while Vinay picked up eight raid points. Meanwhile, the defense put up an all-round display as Ashish, Mohit, Ravi Kumar and Jaideep Kuldeep all picked up points.

Probable Starting 7: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers are well placed on the table. They will also be confident going into this match. Jaipur has performed well as a unit in the last two games. That said, it will be tough to choose an outright winner with both teams very competitive.

The Haryana Steelers bounced back with a thumping win. They will need Vikash and Vinay to fire in the raiding department once again. Their defense will certainly pose a threat to Jaipur.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to edge past Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

