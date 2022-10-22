Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 34, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Telugu Titans in the 34th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (October 22). Let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match prediction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been in fine form this season as they are second in the league standings with four wins and only a single loss after five matches. The Panthers are currently on a four-game winning run, including a 39-24 victory over the Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have been a massive letdown so far as they are eleventh in the points table with only a single win and four losses in their respective five matches. The Titans lost their previous game 25-26 to Puneri Paltan and will be desperately eager to snap their losing streak with a win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 34

Date & Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W W W L

Telugu Titans: L L W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Telugu Titans: Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Rajnish, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Ankit Beniwal, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, and Ravinder.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Monu Goyat, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, Ravinder Pahal (C), Vishal Bhardwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

After a slow start, the Pink Panthers' defenders are now prowling on the mat. Furthermore, Arjun Deshwal is also getting some support in the attack from Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar. While there is still room for improvement, the Panthers will want to keep performing as a unit.

The Telugu Titans are still searching for their best combination. Their star defenders are struggling to find their feet on the mat and are yet to perform to their full potential. The Titans need their star defenders to fire on all cylinders if they want to register their second win of the season.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are likely to win this fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

