Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 132, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will be up against Bengal Warriors in the 132nd game of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday (December 10).

Both teams have already been knocked out of the competition and will look to end their campaign with a win. The Pirates are 11th in the standings with seven wins and 11 losses from 21 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are ninth with eight wins and ten losses from 21 game.

The three-time champion Pirates are having a season. They're winless in their last five games, including a humiliating 57-44 loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing. It's the same story for the Warriors, as they are also winless in five games, including a nail-biting 46-46 tie against Dabang Delhi KC in their last outing.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 132

Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: L-L-L-L-L

Bengal Warriors: T-L-L-L-L

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, Rohit

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

PAT Team News

No injury concerns

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

BEN Team News

No injury concerns

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Ashish Sangwan, Parveen Satpal, Ajinkya Kapre, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Surender Nada

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh destroyed Dabang Delhi’s defense in their last game, with the raider notching up 19 crucial points. The defensive unit also combined well, as all the defenders were among the scorers led by Ashish Sangwan, who missed a well-deserved high five by just one point.

Meanwhile, Rohit Gulia was the lone warrior for the Pirates in their last game against Bengaluru Bulls, with the raider registering an impressive super 10. However, the defence of the team leaked too many points, leading to a massive 13-point loss.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

