Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 124, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will be up against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 124th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (December 7). On that note, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match prediction.

The Patna Pirates are reeling in the 11th spot in the points table with 49 points, having won just seven games while losing ten and tying three. The Bengaluru Bulls are placed in the third spot with 12 wins, seven losses, and one tie.

The Pirates are out of the race for the playoffs owing to their four-match losing streak. They suffered a disappointing 44-30 defeat in their last game against Puneri Paltan and will now aim to finish the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls confirmed their qualification spot with a hard-fought 38-35 win over UP Yoddhas in their previous game. They will now look to grab another victory and carry on winning momentum in the knockouts.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: WLLLL

Bengaluru Bulls: LLWLW

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Harmanjit Singh

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

BLR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Sudhakar Krishant, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls will start as favorites to win this match against the Patna Pirates. They have been lethal in all aspects, whereas the Pirates depend highly on Chiyaneh.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

