Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 113, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will be up against the Gujarat Giants in the 113th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (December 2).

Both teams are struggling in the bottom half of the points table at the moment. The Patna Pirates are currently placed ninth in the points table with seven wins and eight losses from 18 games. However, Gujarat Giants currently sit in 11th place with six wins and 11 losses from the same number of games as the Pirates.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are struggling to win games at the moment as they have won only once in their last five games. They are coming off a disappointing 33-35 loss against the UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. They will look to get back to winning ways as every loss from here will take them closer to an exit from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants ended their six-game losing streak in their previous fixture with a convincing 51-39 win over the-then table-toppers Puneri Paltan. They need to build momentum in this game and play as a combined unit in their upcoming matches.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 113

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: LLWLT

Gujarat Giants: WLLLL

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar.

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants team.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Rohit Gulia was the star performer for the Patna Pirates in their last game, notching up 12 points. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh supported him brilliantly as the Iranian defender registered an impressive high five and picked up six crucial points in the game. However, no other player looked threatening as the team lost the game by a close two-point margin.

Gujarat's Parteek Dahiya, meanwhile, destroyed Puneri Paltan in their previous game with an impressive 19-point haul. The defensive unit of the team supported him brilliantly, led by Arkam Shaikh, who registered a high five in the match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are expected to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants 0 votes