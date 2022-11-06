Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 65, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will be up against the Haryana Steelers in the 65th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 7).

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the Patna Pirates have regained their form as they are undefeated in their last five matches. They currently sit ninth in the points table with four wins and as many losses from 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are also slowly regaining their form as they have lost only once in their previous five matches. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with four wins and as many losses from 10 games.

The Haryana Steelers earned a hard-fought 36-36 tie in a high-scoring thriller against UP Yoddhas in the previous game. However, they need to up their game against the in-form Patna Pirates in their upcoming match.

However, the three-time champions Patna Pirates are on a roll at the moment. They defeated U Mumba 34-31 in a close match, thanks to an impressive Super 10 from their star raider Sachin. They will look to extend their undefeated streak as they face Haryana in their next match.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

Date & Time: Monday, November 7, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: WWWTW

Haryana Steelers: TWTWL

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Manish, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, and Amirhossein Bastami

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

Sachin continued his impressive run in the tournament as he notched up 12 crucial points against U Mumba in their previous fixture. He received terrific support from Sunil and Mohammadreza Shadloui in the defense, who picked up six and three points, respectively. Sachin will want more support from other players, otherwise, Haryana will emerge victorious in this match.

Meetu and Manjeet continue to shine as the raiding duo of Haryana Steelers impressed in their previous fixture against UP Yoddhas, scoring 12 and eight points respectively.

Mohit and Jaideep supported their raiders very well, scoring three points apiece. The onus will once again be on the defenders of the team to stop an in-form Sachin in this match.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

