Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 13, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will go toe-to-toe against Telugu Titans in the 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (October 11).

The ghosts of last season are already haunting the Telugu Titans as they sit 11th in the points table after losing their first two fixtures. They lost their opening game to the Bengaluru Bulls 29-34 and were bulldozed by the Bengal Warriors 25-45 in a one-sided game in their previous fixture.

The Patna Pirates are also searching for their first win of the new season as they sit eighth in the points table with one tie and one loss after two matches. While the Pirates shared the spoils with Puneri Paltan 34-34 in their opening game, they lost their previous fixture to the Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-35.

With the two teams now clashing, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 13.

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: LT

Telugu Titans: LL

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, and Sagar Kumar

Telugu Titans: Ravinder Pahal, Vinay, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Ankit Beniwal, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, and Ravinder

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is not available for selection.

Patna Pirates KC Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

TEL Team News

Hamid Nader and Mohsen Jafari are not available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Abhishek Singh/Monu Goyat, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Rajnish, Ravinder Pahal (C), Vishal Bhardwaj

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates had another decent outing in attack against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, their defense is yet to turn up this season. If they can resolve the issues with their defense, they will be a tough unit to beat.

At the same time, the Telugu Titans produced a shambolic performance against the Bengal Warriors in the previous game. Their attack and defense were equally guilty as their three top defenders failed to open their accounts, while Abhishek Singh scored a single point in the attack. The Titans will have to dust themselves off quickly if they don’t want to slip further.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are likely to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

