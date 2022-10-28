Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 44, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will battle it out against their neighbors, the UP Yoddha, in Match 44 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 on Friday, October 28. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall will host this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the match prediction for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha.

The Pirates got their first win of the season by defeating table toppers Dabang Delhi. They were on course for another win against the Bengaluru Bulls in their latest game. However, the Bulls made a stunning comeback to tie the game at 31-31, leaving the Pirates 10th in the points table.

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, are ninth in the points table with three wins from six games. Their defenders are in good form, while Pardeep Narwal seems to be returning to his old self. They defeated the Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in their last game.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 44.

Date & Time: Friday, 28th October 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: TWLLL.

UP Yoddhas: WLWLL.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Squads, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, and Sagar Kumar.

UP Yoddhas: Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Gurdeep Sangwan, and Babu Murugasan.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection with no major injury updates.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Team News

Everyone is available for selection with no major injury updates.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates' defense has started to find its feet. while both Rohit Gulia and Sachin are doing well as lead raiders. If the team plays anywhere close to how they did against the Bengaluru Bulls, they can definitely challenge the Yoddhas.

UP, on the other hand, has struggled with its defense over the last couple of games. However, Pardeep Narwal's return to form has helped compensate for that, and they are still placed above the inconsistent Patna Pirates in the PKL 9 table.

If Pardeep and Surender Gill are on song, this will be the Yoddhas' game to lose. However, the Pirates have previously shown that they can be tenacious and push even the best teams in the league.

Match Prediction: The match will end in a tie.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

Poll : Who will win the match? Patna Pirates UP Yoddhas 0 votes